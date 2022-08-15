California governor offers plan to extend life of Diablo Canyon nuclear plant

Published 20:11 on August 15, 2022 / Last updated at 22:30 on August 15, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) circulated draft legislation on Friday to offer utility Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) a loan to preserve the Diablo Canyon Power Plant for another decade, as separate bill languages come together to raise the state’s 2030 GHG reduction target.