Climate Investment Analyst, Conservation International – US (location negotiable), Rio de Janeiro, San Jose, Bogota, Mexico City, Lima

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a global challenge. Due to the fluidity of the situation, we periodically reassess our plans to reopen our offices. For the safety of our employees, our approach is tailored to the situation in each of the 30 countries we operate in. Travel is only conducted when absolutely necessary and safe to do so. Hiring managers will provide guidance on flexible work arrangements in accordance with country-specific safety policies.

Conservation International protects nature for the benefit of humanity. Through science, policy, fieldwork, and finance, we spotlight and secure the most important places in nature for the climate, biodiversity, and for people. With offices in 30 countries and projects in more than 100 countries, Conservation International partners with governments, companies, civil society, Indigenous peoples, and local communities to help people and nature thrive together.

POSITION SUMMARY

The Climate Investment Analyst will support CI’s Conservation Finance Division investment activities of the Carbon Finance team, which is responsible for developing the institution’s carbon pipeline of investible avoided deforestation, restoration, improved forest management, and blue carbon initiatives. The primary geographic focus for the Analyst will be South and Central America, with potential for work in other regions. This position may also support other institutional priorities and strategies that reinforce the protection, restoration, and conservation of key ecosystems.

RESPONSIBILITIES

The main responsibility of this position will be supporting a diverse portfolio of investment transactions and providing financial and market analysis for the Carbon Finance team. The ideal candidate will possess strong financial analysis skills and the ability to evaluate, integrate and translate both financial and non-financial information in a manner that is useful for business decision-making. The candidate will be fluent in financial planning and fundamental analysis techniques using both qualitative and quantitative methods and will have demonstrated experience in supporting the evaluation, design, and execution of financial transactions involving public, private, or blended financing in a conservation and/or sustainable development context.

The position will support the Climate Investments and Innovation Fellow position and will coordinate directly with the Carbon Finance team in terms of transactions being supported. This position will be situated within the Conservation Finance Division and requires a high level of interaction across multiple divisions and external partners and may represent CI externally in interactions with conservation and development partners engaged in conservation finance, CI grantees, and implementing partners.

Primary Duties & Responsibilities:

Provide financial analysis, financial modeling, and risk assessments in support of a variety of transactions led by the Carbon Finance Investment Team.

Conduct economic analyses on carbon projects under development to determine their financial viability and identify the most appropriate financial structures to ensure long-term project viability.

Support financial modeling and structuring for the development of innovative nature-based carbon financing instruments vis a vis CI’s portfolio of investors and donors.

Conduct financial due diligence of partner carbon projects and provide recommendations for improvement if needed.

Lead and/or support general investment processes from deal sourcing to closing investment opportunities.

Participate in the cultivation and management of strategic relationships with key partners, including project developers and other conservancy partners.

Perform other related duties as assigned.

WORKING CONDITIONS

Open to working in Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Peru, or the United States will be considered for this position.

This position may require domestic and international travel 30% or more of employee time, sometimes in difficult travel conditions.

Guidance on flexible work arrangements will be shared during the interview process.

For the health and safety of our employees, their families, and our community, all US-based Conservation International staff are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. This mandatory vaccine requirement applies to all staff working remotely, in a hybrid work arrangement, and on-site in CI US offices. CI follows CDC recommendations for COVID-19 vaccines. Requests for reasonable accommodations or exceptions related to medical or religious reasons will be considered. Candidates are NOT required to state their COVID-19 vaccine status in their application.

QUALIFICATIONS

Required

Education and experience equivalent to a Bachelor’s degree, plus 4 to 6 of professional experience in corporate finance, accounting, or related discipline(s).

Experience conducting financial analysis and developing financial models for natural resources, real assets, or private direct investments.

Experience with financial structuring and negotiation of complex agreements.

Excellent technical and analytical skills.

Ability to organize, manage and execute multiple projects and initiatives with varying degrees of complexities and at multiple scales.

Experience engaging in and collaborating within large, matrixed organizations with multiple decision points, team cultures, and priorities.

Strong team player who can build relationships, and consensus, and work collaboratively across the organization.

Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Excel.

English language skills are required for the day-to-day work.

Preferred

Demonstrated knowledge and understanding of natural resources and other real asset investment attributes, risk-return characteristics, and market dynamics;

Knowledge and understanding of the structure, dynamics, and key economic and environmental issues and trends in relevant sectors and industries (e.g. agriculture, forestry, non-timber forest products, tourism, voluntary carbon markets, etc.).

Familiarity with natural climate solutions and relevant conservation, restoration, and management strategies.

Familiarity with verification, certification, and registration standards and methodologies relevant to natural climate solution (NCS) carbon crediting.

Advanced-level PowerPoint design and layout capabilities.

Experience working in emerging, developing market contexts.

Spanish and/or Portuguese are a plus.

To apply for this position please submit a resume and cover letter.

See all Conservation International Career Opportunities HERE

Conservation International is an Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Vets/Disabled