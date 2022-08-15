China’s thermal power generation last month increased year-on-year for the first time since February, while total power output grew at a faster pace amid rising demand, official data showed Monday.
China thermal power generation reverses downward trend amid growing demand
China’s thermal power generation last month increased year-on-year for the first time since February, while total power output grew at a faster pace amid rising demand, official data showed Monday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.