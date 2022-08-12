Market administrator RGGI. Inc will reject the nearly 16 million Pennsylvania-owned allowances from next month’s RGGI auction unless a court-ordered injunction against the programme is temporarily lifted, the state’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) said Friday.
RGGI, Inc. to block Pennsylvania’s Q3 auction volumes next week unless injunction lifted
