RGGI, Inc. to block Pennsylvania’s Q3 auction volumes next week unless injunction lifted

Published 23:44 on August 12, 2022 / Last updated at 23:44 on August 12, 2022 / Americas, US / No Comments

Market administrator RGGI. Inc will reject the nearly 16 million Pennsylvania-owned allowances from next month’s RGGI auction unless a court-ordered injunction against the programme is temporarily lifted, the state’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) said Friday.