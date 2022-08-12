Speculators build, emitters trim CCA positions as prices jump

Published 23:27 on August 12, 2022 / Last updated at 23:27 on August 12, 2022

Financial players added to their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings this week ahead of the Q3 WCI auction next week, while regulated entities pared back their positions as prices increased on the secondary market, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data.