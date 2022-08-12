New Colombian President Gustavo Petro retained phase-in carbon tax provisions on coal from the previous administration’s planned reforms, as well as inflation-adjusted annual increases to the levy that target equality and social justice objectives, according to a draft tax reform package submitted to Congress this week.
Colombia’s proposed carbon tax reforms retain phase-in coal framework
New Colombian President Gustavo Petro retained phase-in carbon tax provisions on coal from the previous administration’s planned reforms, as well as inflation-adjusted annual increases to the levy that target equality and social justice objectives, according to a draft tax reform package submitted to Congress this week.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.