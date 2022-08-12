US Congress passes largest-ever climate bill after 1.5-year slog

The US House of Representatives on Friday approved Democrats’ $430 billion climate change, healthcare, and tax bill, marking the first ever climate bill to pass through the US Congress despite several provisions designed to prop up the fossil fuel industry.