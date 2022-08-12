Carbon Taxes > UK to introduce more long-term relief to avoid carbon leakage

UK to introduce more long-term relief to avoid carbon leakage

Published 17:04 on August 12, 2022  /  Last updated at 17:04 on August 12, 2022  /  Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, UK ETS  /  No Comments

The UK government is looking to further boost compensation for energy intensive industries to relieve the pressure from soaring electricity prices

The UK government is looking to further boost compensation for energy intensive industries to relieve the pressure from soaring electricity prices, benefitting around 300 businesses, and ward against competition from industry in countries without the burden of comparable carbon taxes and markets, it announced Friday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software