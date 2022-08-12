The UK government is looking to further boost compensation for energy intensive industries to relieve the pressure from soaring electricity prices, benefitting around 300 businesses, and ward against competition from industry in countries without the burden of comparable carbon taxes and markets, it announced Friday.
UK to introduce more long-term relief to avoid carbon leakage
The UK government is looking to further boost compensation for energy intensive industries to relieve the pressure from soaring electricity prices
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.