The Greens are urging the Labor Party government to reject advice that Australia should increase its participation in the international voluntary carbon market, arguing that it could delay emissions reductions and stifle investment in Australia’s domestic market.
Australian Greens push back against climate authority’s VCM advice
The Greens are urging the Labor Party government to reject advice that Australia should increase its participation in the international voluntary carbon market, arguing that it could delay emissions reductions and stifle investment in Australia’s domestic market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.