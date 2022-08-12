Bavardage > Over 50 entities join as working groups on digital carbon markets gets underway

Over 50 entities join as working groups on digital carbon markets gets underway

Published 09:42 on August 12, 2022  /  Last updated at 09:48 on August 12, 2022  /  Bavardage, International, Nature-based, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

More than 50 stakeholders have agreed to participate in a string of working groups to develop high-quality digital carbon markets, including a number of significant players in the traditional market.

More than 50 stakeholders have agreed to participate in a string of working groups to develop high-quality digital carbon markets, including a number of significant players in the traditional market.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software