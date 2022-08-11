California cap-and-trade review bill proceeds to Assembly floor vote

Published 21:35 on August 11, 2022 / Last updated at 21:35 on August 11, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

A California legislative fiscal committee on Thursday advanced legislation to require regulator ARB to conduct a review of allowance oversupply and facility-specific emissions limits in the state’s WCI-linked cap-and-trade programme, with the full Assembly now set to vote on the measure.