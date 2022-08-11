Value Chain Certification Officer, SustainCERT – US/Europe (flexible)

The Certification Officer will be responsible to perform certification reviews of quantification approaches that account for GHGs emissions reductions or removals in projects. He/she will be responsible to support the validation and verification activities and contribute to the management of relationship with clients throughout the delivery process

Come join our team of mission-driven individuals with big ideas, tireless optimism and the belief that our work can change the world.

1. ABOUT SUSTAINCERT

At SustainCERT, we help quantify and report on the social and environmental impacts from a wide range of sustainability interventions. Our role is to provide robust evidence of progress towards our collective sustainability goals and ensure climate pledges bring real, meaningful impact on the ground.

We deploy technology to create the next-generation of impact accounting and improve the way carbon emissions are measured, reported and verified: More simplicity, more affordability, more efficiency and always the best level of accuracy and credibility. We are on a mission to mainstream best-practice for the benefit of all – businesses, people and the planet.

2. ABOUT THE POSITION

Reporting to the Value Chain Certification Director, the Certification Officer will serve as inhouse technical expertise for the auditing of GHG projects and activities conducted in the context of Scope 3 within a product Value Chain.

Given the innovative nature of the work, the Certification Officer will also support the ongoing standardization process aiming at establishing long term certification pathways and maximising value and impact to clients.

SustainCERT is incorporated in Luxembourg, but this position is ideally located in the US or in Europe .

3. PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES AND TASKS

Perform GHG audits including preparation of validation and verification audit reports

Review quantification approaches that account for GHGs emissions reductions or removals in projects, more specifically in the agricultural and forestry sectors

Assist with the standardization of the GHG value chain certification product offering and with creating auditing and verification tools.

Other tasks could be added to these main activities.

4. QUALIFICATIONS

Minimum required Skill Sets

Master’s degree in environmental science or similar discipline.

Minimum 5 years professional experience post-degree in a project review and/or certification capacity.

At least one year of GHG auditing experience with a knowledge of certification processes.

Other skill related to Scope 3 and GHG audit is a plus

Availability and Location

Job type: Full-time contract

Optimal start date: as soon as possible

Location: US an Europe

Ability to travel about 20% of the time

Languages

Fluent in English (written and oral); working knowledge of French and/or Spanish a plus.

SustainCERT professional work is conducted in English.

4. RECRUITMENT AND TIME LINE

Applications can be sent to recruitment@sustain-cert.com, the position will remain open until a suitable candidate is found. Candidates selected for a first round interview will be notified by email. Please note that we will not notify you directly if you are not selected for an interview.