HK firm teams up with Singapore transport authority to build regional carbon neutral business

Published 11:09 on August 11, 2022 / Last updated at 11:18 on August 11, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Other APAC, Voluntary Market / No Comments

A Hong Kong-listed investment company that has recently broken into the Southeast Asian market has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Singapore’s public transport agency to carry out carbon neutral services in the ASEAN market.