Tiny Vanuatu aims to set example with enhanced Paris emissions pledge

Published 14:01 on August 11, 2022 / Last updated at 10:54 on August 11, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, International, Other APAC / No Comments

The tiny Pacific Island nation of Vanuatu will on Friday submit a strengthened NDC to the UN, deepening emissions reductions targets but also outlining a broad set of ambitions on adaptation and loss and damage.