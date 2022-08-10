California regulator ARB this week distributed much fewer compliance offsets compared to its prior issuance at the end of July, according to government data published Wednesday, while a surge in WCI allowance prices has widened the discount of offset values.
California offset issuance inches up, while price discounts widen as WCI allowances surge
California regulator ARB this week distributed much fewer compliance offsets compared to its prior issuance at the end of July, according to government data published Wednesday, while a surge in WCI allowance prices has widened the discount of offset values.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.