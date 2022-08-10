Americas > Analysts see minimal GHG impacts from fossil fuel provisions in US climate bill

Analysts see minimal GHG impacts from fossil fuel provisions in US climate bill

Published 21:00 on August 10, 2022

Provisions designed to tether fossil fuel leasing with renewable energy development in the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will only slightly undermine the sizable GHG reductions expected from other components of the climate package, analysts said Wednesday.

