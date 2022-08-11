As EU member states attempt to shift away from using gas to help reserves pile up ahead of winter, the bloc’s industry is increasingly tapping into dirty oil and coal to make up for the shortfall of the key fuel, hindering the bloc’s clean energy transition that leaders promise won’t be ultimately at stake.
EU industry steps up switch to oil and coal, analysts warn this is not enough
