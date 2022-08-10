Australia’s independent Climate Change Authority (CCA) on Thursday recommended ruling out consumption of offsets older than five years and phasing out the use of UN-issued carbon credits for voluntary purposes by 2025.
Climate Change Authority says Australia should ditch offsets older than five years, phase out CER use
