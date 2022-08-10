Indian carbon developer EKI share prices drops on confusion over carbon credit export ban

The share price of Indian carbon offset developer EKI Energy Services slumped by nearly 20% on Wednesday in the fallout from India’s energy minister stating that the country would not export any carbon credits until it has met its international climate commitments.