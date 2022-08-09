Climate and Energy Policy Analyst, Climate Analytics Australia – Fremantle

About Climate Analytics – Perth Office

Established in 2017, Climate Analytics Australia, provides science and policy analysis across climate science, impacts and policy responses. Our energy strategies and policies work centre on 1.5 degree compatible pathways for energy transition to reach net zero by 2050 or earlier, consistent with the Paris Agreement. Our analyses are designed to inform a wide variety of stakeholders, including civil society, government, media and industry.

We have a focus on empowering civil society, sectoral other stakeholders to enhance on 1.5 degree compatible mitigation ambition and action in Australia and the broader Asia-Pacific region through development of whole of economy as well as sectoral transformational pathways and roadmaps consistent with the Paris Agreement, at regional, national, and subnational level. Our Australia office in Perth, Western Australia also focuses on tracking and assessing climate and energy policy activities against global and regional benchmarks in the Asia-Pacific region.

Working in close collaboration with other Climate Analytics’ (CA) offices and global teams, in particular the Climate Policy Team based in Berlin, Climate Analytics Australia currently has 6 staff members and several associates in the broader region who serve as a regional hub for CA activities in the Asia-Pacific region. It partners up with academia, think tanks and other organisations and foundations in Australia and in the region, to further advance climate and energy policy research and analysis and concrete action on climate change at regional, national and subnational level.

Job Description

We are currently seeking a Climate and Energy Policy Analyst for our international and diverse Australia Office Team. In this position you will support our Australian-focused analytical projects analysing regional, national and state-level policy options and opportunities in the zero carbon transition, and will have the opportunity to also engage in our mitigation projects in the Asia-Pacific region analysing national and state-level and regional policy, targets and emissions.

Your Responsibilities

Under the supervision of the Senior Climate and Energy Policy Analyst, located at our office in Fremantle, Western Australia, and in close collaboration with the global Climate Policy Team, your key responsibilities will include:

Developing and maintaining a detailed understanding of Australian and selected state energy and climate policy in the energy domain.

Drafting reports and analyses of Australian climate and energy policy issues including responses to media and stakeholder requests. Examples would include topics such as critically assessing the safeguard mechanism, issues with the use of carbon offsets, or assessing fossil gas project emissions.

Tracking, analysing and assessing climate and energy policy and data for Australia (national and state based), and Asia-Pacific countries and fossil fuel-intensive projects within Australia and the region, including greenhouse gas and energy statistics and projections.

Assisting in evaluation of green hydrogen and ammonia costs and opportunities within Australia and the region.

Collecting and analysing energy market data research in Australia, and Asia-Pacific countries.

Analysing interlinkages between climate and energy policy.

Using and developing further energy system modelling tools to develop country and regional level pathways.

Analysing policy implications from energy system data and modelling analysis.

Supporting development of the energy system model AUSEMOSYS by providing relevant data and context.

Developing and securing projects and research grants.

Your Profile

You will ideally have the following qualifications and skills:

Master’s degree in climate economics, energy studies, or related field, preferably with demonstrable knowledge on Australian climate and energy issues. Comparable experience will be considered.

Demonstrable interest, prior knowledge and experience in climate change, and energy policy; preferably in the Australia context.

Experience working on climate change and/or sustainable development with developing countries, is a plus.

Excellent quantitative skills; knowledge of Python programming language is a plus.

Excellent knowledge of Microsoft Office Applications (Word, Excel and Power Point) and in particular high-level Excel skills.

High-level analytical and writing skills.

Motivated, hard-working, solution-orientated, flexible with high level of professional integrity.

Demonstrated team-player with the ability to work and independently.

Good communication skills.

High proficiency in speaking and writing in English (required), additional language spoken in the Asia-Pacific is a plus.

Ability to work from home in line with government or company policy requirements and duty of care under the present Covid situation.

We offer

A job with purpose. With us you will work in a team of engaged people and with your skills you can make a positive contribution to our work in the field of climate change.

A positive and inspiring working atmosphere in an international team. Our Australia office is located in the heart of Fremantle.

Conditions

Application Deadline: 28 August 2022

Starting date: As soon as possible

Location: Fremantle, Western Australia

Terms: We are looking for long-term collaboration. Currently we can offer a full-time employment. Part-time can also be considered.

For further information send your questions via email to recruiting@climateanalytics.org

Please apply with your CV, cover letter (maximum 2 pages) and a list of three references in PDF format exclusively using the application form. Please indicate in your cover letter your earliest start date. Applications by email or by post can unfortunately not be processed.

Please apply here: Climate and Energy Policy Analyst