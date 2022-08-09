Countries are only pausing on VCM development, says IETA boss

Uncertainty over whether host countries will allow carbon credits to be generated for the international voluntary carbon market (VCM) is only likely to be temporary, according to Dirk Forrister of business group IETA, who noted on Tuesday that governments are still figuring out how to use Article 6 international trade provisions to meet their Paris Agreement emissions pledges.