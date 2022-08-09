Marubeni Corp. has signed a deal for the exclusive rights to market and sell carbon credits from the agricultural use of biochar generated by a Japanese biochar expert association that works with farmers.
Marubeni secures exclusive agricultural biochar offset deal
