Manager Land and Nature Based Solutions, Santos – Adelaide

Santos is a global low-cost producer of oil and gas committed to ever-cleaner energy and fuels production with operations across Australia, Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste and North America.

At Santos, our commitment is to be a global leader in the transition to cleaner energy and clean fuels, by helping the world decarbonise to reach net-zero emissions in an affordable and sustainable way.

Santos is one of Australia’s biggest domestic gas supplier, a leading Asia Pacific LNG supplier and is committed to supplying the critical fuels such as oil and gas in a more sustainable way through decarbonising projects such as the Moomba CCS project.

With a global portfolio of operations, we offer a diverse and inclusive environment with extraordinary career opportunities. Our strategy is to focus on creating a safe work environment where our employees feel strongly connected to our values and objectives, and where the capability of our people is key to our success.

With a strong, low-cost base business supplying oil and gas and a clear action plan to develop cleaner energy and clean fuels, Santos remains resilient, value accretive and at the leading edge of the energy transition.

About the role

An exciting time to join the Carbon Solutions business in this newly created Manager – Land & Nature Based Solutions role is now available, with a primary objective of building and driving value in Santos’ land and nature-based carbon opportunities.

Reporting to the General Manager, Carbon Solutions, this position will develop products and services in land and nature-based solutions in line with Santos Climate Transition Strategy.

Accountabilities are delivered in-line with the Santos company values.

Key responsibilities of the role include (but not limited to):

• Managing the operation of Santos’ existing land and nature-based abatement assets

• Growing Santos’ land and nature-based abatement portfolio through new ventures in Australia and globally

• Integrating approaches for managing the natural environment and where relevant, primary production to maximise carbon, environmental, social and economic benefits across the asset value chain

• Driving efficiencies in cost of land and nature-based solutions by leveraging innovative practices and technologies

• Developing products and services in land and nature-based solutions to create advantage for Santos

• Leading the utilisation of techniques/technologies that enable scale of land and nature-based solutions, at pace.

About you

The successful candidate will hold a bachelor’s degree and/or post graduate qualification in science or engineering, ideally in Agricultural, Ecological or Environmental science, coupled with multidisciplinary carbon market experience, ideally within agricultural, ecological and/or environmental ventures.

You will bring proven experience working with carbon methodologies, standards and markets globally, as well as a commercial acumen across the business lifecycle, with an ability to develop new businesses and products, managing them to maximise value.

You will display strong leadership skills with an ability to work in a multi-disciplinary team and staff in other departments being able to draw on your strong networks within Santos. This is a fantastic opportunity internally for someone looking to progress into a management role, so if this sounds like an opportunity you have been looking, please apply by the closing date.

How to apply

Please apply online, applications close 18 August 2022