Growing disillusionment in REDD+ projects, forestry investor says

Published 04:33 on August 9, 2022 / Last updated at 04:33 on August 9, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Canada, International, Nature-based, New Zealand, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary Market / No Comments

The head of a global forestry investment company has warned there is a growing lack of confidence in the REDD+ project formats in developing countries.