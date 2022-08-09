Minister says India will not export carbon credits as parliament passes crucial bill

Published 04:12 on August 9, 2022 / Last updated at 04:12 on August 9, 2022 / Asia Pacific, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary Market / No Comments

As the Indian parliament on Monday evening passed the bill establishing a domestic voluntary carbon market, Energy Minister Raj Kumar Singh said carbon credits will not be eligible for exports, but did not specify if the restrictions were limited to offsets generated under the new mechanism.