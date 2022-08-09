As the Indian parliament on Monday evening passed the bill establishing a domestic voluntary carbon market, Energy Minister Raj Kumar Singh said carbon credits will not be eligible for exports, but did not specify if the restrictions were limited to offsets generated under the new mechanism.
Minister says India will not export carbon credits as parliament passes crucial bill
