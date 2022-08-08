Project Manager, Taking Root – Vancouver (flexible)

Description

Taking Root is looking for a new Project Manager to join the Reforestation Partnerships team and lead the day-to-day management of Taking Root’s reforestation projects, ensuring that they are successfully delivered on time and on budget. The Project Manager works closely with Taking Root’s reforestation partners (eg. NGOs, producer coops, etc) who implement the reforestation projects with local farmers in the tropics. The project manager will support reforestation partners to adopt Taking Root’s data and technology-based approach to grow trees to sequester carbon and improve farmer livelihoods on behalf of brands and institutional funders.

Reporting to the Reforestation Director, you will be the leader and primary point person for a portfolio of projects, facilitating efforts to overcome challenges for the successful delivery of project objectives. This includes scoping project timelines, onboarding and training reforestation partners to Taking Root’s carbon removals creation approach and software platform, evaluating project data quality, and reporting on project progress internally and to funders and clients. You will play an instrumental role in ensuring project success and creation of verified carbon removals. You will also help improving our internal processes and tools through the continuous development of our internal project management procedures and incorporating partners’ feedback into our software development. This is a perfect opportunity for someone who loves the challenge of working with a complex network of internal and external stakeholders to deliver high-impact climate change solutions.

This is a full-time position working with the head office in Vancouver. We offer a hybrid work model, work can be mainly remote but will involve working in-person with the Vancouver team intermittently. Salary is competitive and based on experience and we offer a competitive benefits package.

About Taking Root

Taking Root’s purpose is to accelerate the restoration of the world’s forests. We enable smallholder farmers to grow trees and earn money from the carbon they remove from the atmosphere. Our technology and support make it simple for our reforestation partners to create transparent and robust forest carbon removals. From registering farmers and recruiting land, to monitoring trees grown and the carbon stored over time, we provide the tools at every step of the way to help our partners successfully manage and scale their carbon projects. Recognized for its best practices by the UN, EU and World Economic Forum, Taking Root is connecting thousands of farmers to the carbon market, improving their livelihoods by restoring forests around the world.

Responsibilities

Lead relationship with project partners to ensure project’s success

Maintain weekly communication with partners to ensure coordination and reporting of project progress

Identify and report project challenges and client issues to the Reforestation Director, and proactively troubleshoot and resolve problems with the support of your and other departments

Facilitates communication related to technology customer service for our reforestation partners. Takes on a collaborative approach while advocating for Taking root’s methodology

Create and manage project implementation timelines and deliverables

Work with the other Taking Root departments to scope and plan project’s design, timelines, and implementation plan.

Set up processes to track and communicate project progress and results internally and to all project stakeholders

Manage multiple accounts, deadlines, and milestones

Collaborate with our technology, methodology and commercial teams to successfully deliver on contract obligations

Manage and ensures quality of the project data in Taking’s Root technology platform

Help configure and maintain project’s account in Taking Root’s technology to satisfy project specific context and operational system functional requirements

Assess quality of data entered by reforestation partners and takes care of data corrections as needed.

Generate data project reports

Ensure a successful experience of reforestation partners with Taking Root’s software platform

Onboard and train reforestation partners and their technicians for the successful use of the Taking Root’s technology platform (web and phone app platforms)

Gather requirements for reforestation partners/client needs and map them to our existing and future products and services to the technology department

Skills, Qualifications, and Experience required

2-5 years’ experience of project management – including the implementation of projects from project design to project delivery

Fluent in Spanish and English (additional French language skills are a plus)

Ability to lead and coordinate complex projects across multiple internal stakeholders

Experience working with forestry, agricultural, or environmental multinational businesses or non-profits

Strong oral and written communication skills for client-facing work and technical reporting

Experience using project management software

Experience working with quantitative and georeferenced data (proficient knowledge of Excel is a must, QGIS knowledge is a plus)

Experience working within developing countries is a plus

Experience working in a technology implementation or customer service is a plus

Experience working with certifications/carbon credits is a plus

You are an ideal candidate if you are

Fluent in Spanish

Are passionate about sustainability and want to help Taking Root be a global leader in reforestation and carbon sequestration

Enjoy leading projects with diverse and international stakeholders

You are always thinking one step ahead to plan and love to solve problems

Have a keen eye for detail and enjoy working with data

Enjoy working with cutting edge technology

Taking Root has a diverse team of talented people across gender and racial spectrums. We have created a culture of innovation, diversity, and inclusivity, striving for open discussions, best hiring and operational practices. We hire and promote based on merit, competence, performance, successful milestones, and business needs. We prohibit discrimination and harassment of any kind, be that based on race, colour, gender, sexual orientation, religion, ethnicity, ancestry, disability, or any other protected characteristic as outlined by federal or provincial laws.

To Apply

Please apply via the portal: https://takingroot.applytojobs.ca/reforestation+department/15001

We value your interest; however, only those applicants selected for an interview will be contacted.