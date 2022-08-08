Controller, Taking Root – Vancouver (flexible)

Description

Taking Root is seeking an experienced accountant to oversee this team in the role of Controller. The ideal candidate will have proven experience as an accountant, preferably in a senior role. As a strong communicator and skilled financial analyst, you will make it your mission to streamline our budgeting, grant reporting, and financial reporting processes.

This is a full-time position (PT or flexible options available), offering either a hybrid or fully remote working experience. Salary is competitive and based on experience.

About Us

Taking Root is a high growth social enterprise accelerating the restoration of the world’s forests. We enable smallholder farmers to grow trees and earn money from the carbon they remove from the atmosphere. Our technology and support make it simple for our reforestation partners to create transparent and robust forest carbon removals. From registering farmers and recruiting land, to monitoring trees grown and the carbon stored over time, we provide the tools at every step of the way to help our partners successfully manage and scale their carbon projects. Recognized for its best practices by the UN, EU and World Economic Forum, Taking Root is connecting thousands of farmers to the carbon market, improving their livelihoods by restoring forests around the world.

Responsibilities

Provide comprehensive financial updates to senior management by evaluating, analyzing, and reporting appropriate data points

Be the primary fiscal contact for granting bodies; understand specific grant requirements; ensure compliance on contract conditions and assurances; ensure reporting requirements are met.

Liaison with Commercial team to plan, organize, and coordinate the financial reporting for assigned grants

Review and manage all accounts, ledgers, and reporting systems ensuring compliance with appropriate accounting standards and regulatory requirements

Maintain internal control safeguards for the invoicing and receipt of revenue, costs and both team and organizational budgets and actual expenditures

In conjunction with the Finance Director, establish financial and operating benchmarks, budgets, program monitoring, and reporting standards on a monthly and annual basis

Implement consistent accounting policies, practices, and procedures across all programs, upholding federal, provincial, and local legal standards by remaining knowledgeable about existing, new, and future legislation

Oversee and support accounting team with dynamic leadership that creates an environment of trust and productivity

Skills, Qualifications, and Experience required

Bachelor’s degree in business, accounting, or related field

3+ years’ experience as a senior-level accountant or manager

Strong working knowledge of detailed financial data analysis

Exemplary history of financial project management

Working knowledge of federal, provincial, and local tax compliance regulations and reporting

Strong ability in using MS Office and advanced knowledge of MS Excel

Excellent attention to detail and pride and quality of output

Experience of working under pressure and to deadlines with the ability to multi-task using strong organizational and time management skills

Ability to handle data with confidentiality

Professional accounting certification, CPA highly preferred

Fluent in Spanish or native speaker ability would be an asset

Taking Root has a diverse team of talented people across gender and racial spectrums. We have created a culture of innovation, diversity, and inclusivity, striving for open discussions, best hiring and operational practices. We hire and promote based on merit, competence, performance, successful milestones, and business needs. We prohibit discrimination and harassment of any kind, be that based on race, colour, gender, sexual orientation, religion, ethnicity, ancestry, disability, or any other protected characteristic as outlined by federal or provincial laws.

To Apply

Please apply here: https://takingroot.applytojobs.ca/finance+department/14190