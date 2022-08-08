EUAs opened the week on a quiet note on Monday, with prices drifting slightly lower from Friday’s settlement as volume and price volatility fell near to year-to-date lows, while energy markets were mixed as traders braced for another week of high temperatures across the region.
Euro Markets: EUAs post small loss, price seen uncontested as holiday season hits peak
