ICE to start VCM auctions with 500k reforestation credits

Published 13:00 on August 8, 2022 / Last updated at 19:01 on August 6, 2022 / Africa, Americas, EMEA, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

The Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) is hosting auctions of voluntary carbon market (VCM) credits for the first time, starting with sales of half a million US reforestation offsets, it announced Monday.