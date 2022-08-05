China suspends US climate talks after Pelosi Taiwan visit

Published 13:26 on August 5, 2022 / Last updated at 13:32 on August 5, 2022 / Americas, Asia Pacific, China, Climate Talks, International, US / No Comments

China on Friday said it would cancel or suspend a number of bilateral processes with the US in response to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan this week, including the two nations’ cooperation on climate change issues.