India carbon market likely to be rolled out in three phases leading to compulsory scheme, research note says

Published 11:29 on August 5, 2022 / Last updated at 11:29 on August 5, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary Market / No Comments

India’s carbon market framework is likely to be rolled out over three phases, with the government leveraging its experience with existing schemes to develop voluntary markets in the first two, ultimately progressing to a fully-fledged compulsory scheme in the third, according to a research note from an Indian securities firm.