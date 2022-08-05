California’s 100-year forest offset reserve set aside for wildfires exhausted in less than a decade, research finds

Published 11:14 on August 5, 2022 / Last updated at 11:14 on August 5, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Wildfires in the US have depleted at least 95% of California’s forest offset buffer pool in just one decade, a reserve mechanism used by the state’s forest carbon offsets programme, which is designed to protect against the risk of damage to forests from natural disasters for a period of 100 years, research has found.