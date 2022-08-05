NA Markets: CCAs surge while RGAs stagnate in legal quagmire

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices climbed on purchases believed to be generated from funds along with an uptick in broader market sentiment, while RGGI Allowances (RGAs) were relatively flat this week, as Pennsylvania’s future in the 11-state cap-and-trade programme remains mired in uncertainty.

The Aug-22 V22 CCA contract rose each day through the July 28-Aug. 3 period, settling at $30.23 on ICE, which marked a significant $2.38 week-on-week jump.

The Dec-22 V22s also climbed each day, finishing up $2.40 week-on-week at $30.60, per ICE data.

Traded volumes plunged from last week’s levels, with 16.9 mln CCAs changing hands over the past five days on ICE, compared to the 32.8 mln CCAs that transacted last week on the bourse.

Volumes on the Nodal Exchange, however, rose to 30,000 during the reference period compared to no volumes clearing on the bourse in the week prior.

The $30.60 Dec-22 V22 CCA ICE settlement on Wednesday was the first settlement above $30 for the benchmark contract since July 8, as a new carbon market ETF was suspected of buying up allowances.

“I just heard a fund, or maybe more than one, have been buying, but likely they don’t understand the auction coming up is going to drop in 65 million allowances,” a trader from a commodity shop said.

The Aug. 17 WCI auction has been an indicator for near-term CCA price direction for the past two weeks, traders have told Carbon Pulse.

On July 15, Kepos Capital raised over $76 mln for a new carbon-focused investment vehicle, called the Carbon Evolution Fund and some market insiders suggested the ETF could have played a role in the price move.

A second trader from a commodity house confirmed that there had been a big buyer of allowances in the last few days, which may have been related to the increase in KraneShares’ CCA-focussed ETF (KCCA) that added nearly 1.6 mln V22 CCAs over the last week.

A third trader from a commodity shop offered a slightly different perspective.

“I think it’s more auction related and funds chasing. Someone just lifted one lot 15 cents higher than [the] last trade, that isn’t a fund,” the second trader added.

Overall, CCAs have continued to track broader market sentiment for this week as well, with the Dec-22 V22 rallying through the week, but dipping alongside equity markets on Thursday, down about 50 cents by 1600 Eastern (1800 GMT), according to broker sources.

GASOLINE OUTPUT HOLDS, DIESEL HITS RECORD LOW

Gasoline refined output in California remained fairly flat this week, while diesel production plummeted to the lowest weekly output on record since 2014, according to California Energy Commission (CEC) data.

Gasoline refining held close to last week’s 6.3 mln barrels over the July 23-29 period, inching slightly lower by 0.2% week-over-week.

For this week as well, all of the gasoline production decline was registered in in-state volumes that slid down to almost 5.2 mln barrels, a 4.4% weekly decline.

On the other hand, export-grade CARBOB volumes continued to expand to nearly 1.2 mln barrels, up by 24.1% WoW.

However, California’s weekly output of 6.3 mln barrels still trailed 2021 volumes in the same week by 12.2%, continuing year-over-year production declines seen since March.

Furthermore, this week’s gasoline production trailed 2019 levels in the same week by 12.6%, and fell below the 2014-2019 average for the same time period by 16.8%.

Meanwhile, at just under 1.38 mln barrels over the July 23-29 period – a weekly drop of 22.2% – California’s diesel output plunged to the lowest weekly level on record since 2014.

Similar to last week, diesel refined for export was responsible for all of the weekly production decline, falling to 137,000 barrels, a nearly 80% WoW output decline.

Conversely, CARB diesel production continued to increase this week to a little over 1.2 mln barrels – an increase of close to 13.4%.

YoY diesel output in California continues to trail 2021 levels, down 30.4% below levels for the same week last year, the largest weekly drop on record this year when compared to last year’s levels.

The plunge was 46.9% below the same period in 2019, and nearly 47.1% below the 2014–19 average for the same week, clocking records for the year in both categories.

The volume of California gasoline held in storage this week continued to decline, down by 4.3% to nearly 7.2 mln barrels, while diesel stocks increased by nearly 7.2% to a little over 3.7 mln.

RGGI STAGNATES

RGGI markets inched upwards along with broader market gains before stagnating as a combination of traders being away on vacation and uncertainty on Pennsylvania’s participation in the upcoming Sep. 7 auction brought to a halt much movement.

The Aug-22 V22 and Dec-22 V22 RGAs rose slightly during the July 27-Aug. 3 period, both up 8 cents in the week, before settling at $13.18 and $13.35, respectively, on Wednesday, according to ICE data.

RGA volumes fell dramatically on ICE with just over 1.4 mln allowances changing hands through the reference period, down from last week’s high watermark of 17 mln.

Activity on the Nodal Exchange was also down this week to just 110,000 RGAs clearing over the last five days, compared to 3.1 mln RGAs clearing through the previous week.

Unresolved legal challenges surrounding Pennsylvania’s RGGI linkage have continued to weigh on RGAs during a seasonally low period for trading.

Markets await resolution from Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court that would impact the state’s participation in the upcoming RGGI Q3 auction and the fate of 16 mln allowances that the state has on offer at the September sale.

Both the ICE and Nodal Exchanges did not record any RGA trades on Wednesday, but one trader said activity restarted on Thursday, with three market participants pegging the Dec-22 V22 RGAs at $13.35.

