Xpansiv to buy Evolution Markets to create carbon powerhouse

Published 17:52 on August 4, 2022 / Last updated at 19:34 on August 4, 2022

A powerhouse is being created in the global carbon markets with Xpansiv, a major platform for environmental markets, announcing Thursday it is acquiring Evolution Markets, one of the world's largest emissions brokerages.