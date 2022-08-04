A venture capital-backed Estonian start-up is launching a combined carbon and biodiversity token for blockchain buyers, saying traditional carbon credits might help the climate but not the biosphere.
Estonian firm to launch combined carbon, biodiversity token
A venture capital-backed Estonian start-up is launching a combined carbon and biodiversity token for blockchain buyers, saying traditional carbon credits might help the climate but not the biosphere.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.