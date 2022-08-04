Data & Carbon Finance Analyst, BioLite – Nairobi/West Africa

BioLite Nairobi, Kenya (Hybrid)

TITLE: Data and Carbon Finance Analyst

HOURS: Full-time

LOCATION: Nairobi, Kenya or W. Africa

REPORTS TO: Manager, Carbon Project Development

About BioLite:

BioLite is a for-profit social enterprise that develops, manufactures and markets distributed energy solutions for off-grid communities around the world. Our business serves two distinct markets, developing-world families living in energy poverty, and outdoor enthusiasts seeking off-grid cooking, charging and lighting products.

BioLite believes in a bright and safe future for all, and that includes life at work. BioLite is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace where we aim to enable everyone to show up as their full selves. An inclusive environment and culture makes our solutions better and our entire team smarter. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender, gender identity or expression, or veteran status.

This Role:

BioLite seeks a candidate with well-developed quantitative skills, proficient English writing skills and preferably, experience with developing carbon finance projects. BioLite has a portfolio of registered carbon finance projects across 10+ sub-Saharan African countries, with significant expansion expected in the coming years. Together with carbon department team members, the candidate will manage the verification and issuance of carbon credits as well as manage field data collection and analysis associated with these projects.

By helping to ensure that carbon credits from BioLite’s clean energy products are successfully issued, you will be essential to fulfilling BioLite’s mission of bringing energy everywhere.

You Will:

Manage workflows in two categories: Carbon Finance

Manage carbon projects with complex calendar of project monitoring and verification, including field monitoring teams, auditors and governing bodies (Gold Standard/Verra, etc).

Author monitoring reports and emission reduction calculation sheets in advance of verification audits based on data collected from the field via external consultants.

Liaise with Standards (GS/Verra, etc) on project review cycle

Analyze and mitigate potential risks to carbon projects

Help to organize and host site visits from auditors Field Data Collection and Management

Maintain customer registration form (CRF) databases (data collection, data entry and record maintenance), and manage local data enumerators to collect, compile and error check such data

Together with the rest of the carbon team, maintain master list of serial numbers from factories and the warehouse in order to cross reference CRF serial numbers and populate a full database

Work with distributors in order to properly incentivize them to maximize data return rates, spot check data compiled by partners

Hire and manage independent consultants conducting monitoring work, including managing people who conduct kitchen surveys, water boiling tests, etc.

You Have:

Bachelor’s Degree in a quantitative discipline with a strong grounding in science, math, engineering or other quantitative training, additional education a plus

Superior proficiency in excel required, basic proficiency in Word and PowerPoint

Passion to use market forces to address climate change

Previous experience in carbon finance strongly preferred, though not required

Strong writing, analytical and quantitative skills

Deadline driven, organized and able to multi-task

High attention to detail, which is central to success in the role

Strong English verbal communication skills, French speaking and other local W. African languages a plus

Structured and analytic thinker

Our Benefits:

Comprehensive healthcare plans

PTO and family leave

Community bonus plan

Adventure Stipend (after two years)

Community engagement activities – we celebrate each other’s wins and work as a team!

To Apply:

Please email a CV and cover letter to oli@bioliteenergy.com