NZ Market: NZUs hold after ETS reform price surge

Published 08:00 on August 4, 2022 / Last updated at 08:00 on August 4, 2022 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

Spot prices for NZUs have drifted sideways in the week following its dramatic price rise in reaction to the ETS reform recommendations, holding firm around the highest levels seen in the market since early March.