Price gap widening between OTC and futures market for new nature-based VERs

Published 18:21 on August 3, 2022 / Last updated at 18:21 on August 3, 2022

Nature-based, standardised spot and futures VER values remained in the doldrums Wednesday amid inflation-triggered economic uncertainty, widening the gap below a bespoke voluntary carbon market (VCM) where prices are climbing higher for newer vintage credits.