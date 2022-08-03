India introduces bill to establish carbon market, mandate green energy use

Published 12:07 on August 3, 2022 / Last updated at 12:33 on August 3, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Other APAC, Voluntary Market / No Comments

The Indian government on Wednesday introduced to parliament its Energy Conservation (amendment) bill, which seeks to establish a national framework for carbon markets and mandate the use of green and low carbon energy use.