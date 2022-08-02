Freelancer (m/f/d) Carbon Project Development Africa, Volkswagen ClimatePartner GmbH – Remote

Volkswagen ClimatePartner GmbH is a joint venture by Volkswagen Kraftwerk GmbH and ClimatePartner GmbH, aiming to develop and finance quality carbon offset projects. Our projects are proven to save CO2-emissions and are certified under recognized standards. They can offset CO2-emissions resulting from the manufacture and sale of products that cannot be reduced any further at the moment. All our projects create better living conditions and contribute to a healthier environment in their respective regions. In doing so, they support sustainable development with added social value that is in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Volkswagen ClimatePartner GmbH is looking for a Freelancer (m/f/d) or a Company to support in screening, planning, developing, and managing GHG emission reduction projects mainly in Africa. A strong focus will be on nature-based solutions and methodologies, but also on renewable energies and carbon capture, utilization, storage (CCUS), and community-based projects.

Freelance project description