The appointed body overseeing the UN’s new carbon crediting mechanism met for the first time last week to hammer out an agreement on several procedural elements crucial to advance Article 6.4, but left much to be done ahead of a targeted end-2023 timeline for trading to begin.
ANALYSIS: Significant work remains following first Article 6.4 Supervisory Body meeting
