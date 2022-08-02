EUAs rose for a second day as the annual cut in auction volumes continued to inspire buying interest amid low screen-based trading volumes, while German year-ahead electricity prices set a new record and natural gas prices continued to advance amid continuing uncertainty over Russian supplies.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
