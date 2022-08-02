The UN Climate Change Global Innovation Hub and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) have joined up with a group of financials, tech firms, and industrials to produce proof of concept for a blockchain-based carbon unit derived from green bonds that are linked with country NDCs under the Paris Agreement.
UN, BIS to develop prototype for Paris-linked carbon units from green bonds
The UN Climate Change Global Innovation Hub and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) have joined up with a group of financials, tech firms, and industrials to produce proof of concept for a blockchain-based carbon unit derived from green bonds that are linked with country NDCs under the Paris Agreement.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.