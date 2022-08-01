Carbon Analyst, AGL Energy – Melbourne

As the needs of our customers change, so do we.

At AGL, we believe progress is powered by our people.

If you’re set on making real change for tomorrow, we have the scale, resources and ambition to get it started today.

Now’s an extraordinary time to work with us. We’re taking the lead on renewables and expanding our products to make them more sustainable, affordable and useful for all Australians.

That’s what we call progress. To achieve it, we’re bringing together people with unique stories, perspectives, backgrounds and talent – and we need yours too!

About the Role

The Carbon Analyst is a newly created position within the Portfolio Planning & Optimisation (PP&O) team. This role will primarily support AGL’s carbon neutral program and will be responsible for conducting detailed project due diligence and quality assessments, carrying out domestic and international carbon and environmental market analysis, as well as reporting on progress against AGL’s carbon neutral targets to support Trading activities and potentially, investment decisions.

It is expected that the successful candidate will have a working knowledge of and ideally, direct experience in, carbon and environmental markets, as well as an understanding of the regulatory landscape and energy transition.

The PP&O team is responsible for providing key insights across AGL’s energy portfolio, including gas, electricity, coal and environmental markets, delivering high-quality market and portfolio analysis and developing sophisticated optimisation models. While the Carbon Analyst will report to the Manager – Trading Analytics, this role will also work closely with and take guidance from the Environmental Trading team. In addition, the Carbon Analyst may interface with other key stakeholders such as Market Modelling, Finance, Operations and Risk to deliver information and contribute to processes, such as reporting and budgeting.

What you’ll be doing:

• Support due diligence activities and carry out quality reviews on potential projects, including risk assessment of methods/regions under different schemes

• Provide insights on key market trends and developments

• Review and interrogate third party market forecasts relating to domestic and international carbon schemes, in order to develop an AGL view of future pricing of traded certificate schemes

• Preparing materials to present to senior stakeholders

• Presenting to key internal stakeholders (e.g. Trading, Integrated Portfolio Planning, Customer Markets)

• Supporting development of customer facing materials re: projects

• Manage and support a view of the portfolio position with regard to carbon (e.g. supply, demand)

• Liaise with external stakeholders to undertake quality reviews

About You

What you’ll bring to the table:

• A degree in Engineering, Economics, Finance, Environmental/ Sustainability Studies or other relevant tertiary qualification

• Professional experience, including tenure in the sustainability or energy industry

• In depth understanding of the domestic carbon regulatory landscape/scheme design and good understanding of global carbon markets – how they work, key developments, unknowns and risks

• Able to communicate and understand implications of technical parameters on commercial outcomes

• Strong excel skills, SQL

COVID-19 Vaccination Policy

AGL has implemented a COVID-19 Vaccination Policy that requires all employees and contractors to be fully vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccination (subject to medical exemptions). This requirement applies to all workgroups, including workgroups where AGL employees and contractors are currently attending the workplace and workgroups currently working from home who will return to the workplace when circumstances permit.

By applying for this role, you acknowledge that you are aware that AGL has a COVID-19 Vaccination Policy, and if you are successful in securing employment with AGL, that you will be required to comply with this Policy.

Inclusion at AGL

At AGL, all employees are encouraged to be themselves and to bring their whole selves to work every day. We encourage applications from Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people, people living with disability, culturally and linguistically diverse people and people of the LGBTQ+ community, including transgender, gender diverse, and intersex people.

AGL has a commitment to maintain a diverse workforce, and welcomes the opportunity for applicants to share their lived experiences. We also recognise that some applicants may not wish to disclose, and we respect their decision. To learn more about reasonable adjustments that can be offered throughout the recruitment process, please visit: http://www.agl.com.au/-/media/aglmedia/documents/about-agl/who-we-are/our-committments/210719_reasonable_adjustments_guideline_2021.pdf [link removed]

APPLY HERE