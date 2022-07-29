Several European utilities confirmed a surge in their fossil-based generation covered by the EU ETS in H1 results this week, as plunging hydro output due to drought-like conditions across Iberia, and nuclear availability issues tightened supply margins.
European utilities flag increase in ETS-covered fossil generation
