Updated with comment from Carbon Forestry NZ on par 17.
UPDATE – NZ govt likely to delay decision on exotics ETS ban
The New Zealand government has indicated that it is unlikely to implement a ban on permanent exotic plantings in its ETS next year, sparking outrage from the agricultural industry.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.