UPDATE – NZ govt likely to delay decision on exotics ETS ban  

Published 07:34 on July 29, 2022  /  Last updated at 08:45 on July 29, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, New Zealand  /  No Comments

The New Zealand government has indicated that it is unlikely to implement a ban on permanent exotic plantings in its ETS next year, sparking outrage from the agricultural industry.

Updated with comment from Carbon Forestry NZ on par 17.

