Mining outfit signs deal to use blockchain platform to certify carbon neutral pig iron

Published 07:45 on July 29, 2022 / Last updated at 07:45 on July 29, 2022

An ASX-listed mining company has signed an agreement with an Australian tech company focused on sustainability to provide Guarantee of Origin (GO) certification for the full supply chain and production of “green” pig iron.