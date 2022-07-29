An ASX-listed mining company has signed an agreement with an Australian tech company focused on sustainability to provide Guarantee of Origin (GO) certification for the full supply chain and production of “green” pig iron.
Mining outfit signs deal to use blockchain platform to certify carbon neutral pig iron
An ASX-listed mining company has signed an agreement with an Australian tech company focused on sustainability to provide Guarantee of Origin (GO) certification for the full supply chain and production of “green” pig iron.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.