EUA prices gradually rallied throughout Thursday morning amid steady buying interest in a thin market, while energy prices edged lower as a utility said a major UK gas storage site could reopen this winter and Russia said a key component of the Nord Stream pipeline could be delivered soon.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
EUA prices gradually rallied throughout Thursday morning amid steady buying interest in a thin market, while energy prices edged lower as a utility said a major UK gas storage site could reopen this winter and Russia said a key component of the Nord Stream pipeline could be delivered soon.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.