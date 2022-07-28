EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 13:40 on July 28, 2022  /  Last updated at 13:40 on July 28, 2022  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

EUA prices gradually rallied throughout Thursday morning amid steady buying interest in a thin market, while energy prices edged lower as a utility said a major UK gas storage site could reopen this winter and Russia said a key component of the Nord Stream pipeline could be delivered soon.

