China’s highest court has recommended complementing current regulations concerning the activities in carbon markets, in a move backing long-awaited legislation for the country’s national emissions trading scheme (ETS).
China’s Supreme Court backs stronger carbon market regulations
China’s highest court has recommended complementing current regulations concerning the activities in carbon markets, in a move backing long-awaited legislation for the country's national emissions trading scheme (ETS).
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.