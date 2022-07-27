A coalition comprising of over 40 industry, government, academic, and non-profit group participants has formed the Nuclear Hydrogen Initiative, a body that will seek to advance the role of hydrogen sourced from nuclear power as a climate change mitigation solution.
Global group established to promote nuclear power as source for hydrogen
A coalition comprising of over 40 industry, government, academic, and non-profit group participants has formed the Nuclear Hydrogen Initiative, a body that will seek to advance the role of hydrogen sourced from nuclear power as a climate change mitigation solution.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.