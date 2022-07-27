Global group established to promote nuclear power as source for hydrogen

A coalition comprising of over 40 industry, government, academic, and non-profit group participants has formed the Nuclear Hydrogen Initiative, a body that will seek to advance the role of hydrogen sourced from nuclear power as a climate change mitigation solution.